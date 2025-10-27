Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Victim identified in deadly 'domestic' shooting in South Lansing

Lansing Police
Margaret Cahill
LANSING, Mich. — The 60-year-old man who was shot and killed on Sunday evening is identified as Nelson Pastor Silva-Gonzalez, according to Lansing Police.

Lansing Police say the shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. on the 5500 block of S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Investigators believe the shooting to be a "domestic situation".

