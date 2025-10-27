Man dead after domestic shooting in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A man is dead following a domestic shooting, according to Lansing Police.

Lansing Police say they were called to the 5500 block of S Martin Luther King Boulevard in South Lansing for reports of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the shooting to be a "domestic situation".

This is an active investigation.

