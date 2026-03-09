Union City community gathers for prayer vigil after tornado kills 3, injures 12 in Branch County

A tornado swept through the village of Union City in Branch County Friday, killing 3 people and injuring 12 others. On Sunday evening, community members gathered for a prayer vigil to honor the lives lost and stand together in support.

Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency for three Michigan counties after surveying the damage Sunday.

The powerful storm spawned the tornado that tore through the village, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. FOX 47 was in Union City throughout the weekend as the community began the recovery process.

At the Sunday night vigil, Trent Hammond of Crossroads Bible Church in Sherwood was one of many to address those gathered in prayer.

"We pray for the families that have lost loved ones. Oh Lord, the hurt that they have right now… may they find your comfort and your strength and your presence and your peace," Hammond said.

One neighbor I spoke with off camera said it has been a difficult weekend, but the community is grateful for the support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

