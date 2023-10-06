UAW leaders work with local authorities for safety ahead of an announcement from UAW president Shawn Fain

Local UAW leaders are in communication with local authorities to provide picketers with safety boundaries and police detail

UAW President Shawn Fain will go live on Facebook Friday at 2 pm to address workers

General Motors released a statement saying they have provided their sixth counter offer and are hopeful for an agreement

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence outside GM's Lansing Redistribution Center ... Friday we could learn if any other local workers will be joining these ones on the picket lines..

Its week 3 of the UAW strike and employees are still on the front lines…rain or shine , despite recent safety concerns for picketers across the nation including right here in our neighborhood..

According to UAW leaders… they're working with local authorities to set up safety boundaries and possible police details for the ongoing strike

In the meantime, officials from General Motors releasing a statement saying they believe negotiations moving in the right direction, it reads:

“We can confirm that we provided a counter offer to the UAW's most recent proposal - our sixth since the start of negotiations. We believe we have a compelling offer that would reward our team members and allow GM to succeed and thrive into the future. We continue to stand ready and willing to negotiate in good faith 24/7 to reach an agreement.”

We’ll hear the UAW’s stand from President Shawn fain when he addresses workers during a 2pm facebook live Friday at 2pm.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

