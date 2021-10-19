U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for information on Lansing murder suspect Brion Reynolds

LANSING, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals of the Western District of Michigan are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of Brion Reynolds, who is wanted for the shooting that killed Alexis Brown and her mother, Michelle Roper, last month.

The shooting at a home in the 1200 block of West Michigan Avenue on Lansing's west side also injured a 6-year-old boy.

Reynolds has been charged with two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

If you have any information on Reynolds whereabouts, you're encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

