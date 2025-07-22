Two teens charged for shooting man after an attempted robbery in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Two teens have been charged for shooting a man during an attempted robbery in Lansing on Saturday, July 19th, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

A 16-year-old teen was charged with:



Assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder

Resisting and obstructing police

Felony firearm

A representative from Ingham County Prosecutor's Office says the teen was charged as an adult.

For the same incident, a 17-year-old teen was charged with a juvenile petitions for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.



