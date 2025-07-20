Lansing Police: Two juveniles arrested after shooting

A Saturday evening shooting in Lansing led to the arrest of two juveniles, as the early investigation shows the suspects tried to rob the victim, who was later shot, according to Lansing Police.

Police were called to the area of S. King Boulevard and Pierce Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from Lansing Police.

Officers learned at the scene that juveniles were seen running from the area, and a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at a nearby gas station, according to the news release.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the suspects attempted to rob the victim, who fled in a vehicle and was shot during the encounter," the news release said.

Police investigated and arrested two juveniles, and are working to identify a third person involved, according to the news release.

The victim was listed in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page by sending a private message.

