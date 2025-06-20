Watch Now
Two mid-Michigan men injured after car-motorcycle accident

VEVAY TWP., Mich. — Two men were injured after a car-motorcycle accident that happened Thursday evening.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 7 pm in the area of Hull and Coy Road in Vevay Township.

We’re told an 86 year old man, from Mason, was driving in the area when he was struck by a 62 year old Leslie man, who was on a motorcycle.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was sent to the hospital with critical injuries and the other man was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating and according to witnesses, speed was a factor.

