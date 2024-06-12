Fox 47 News Storm Prediction Center June 12th 2024

We are tracking possible severe weather for Thursday afternoon and evening which could bring impacts including gusty winds, hail, and a possible tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our neighborhoods under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Thursday which was elevated from Tuesday's Marginal Risk. We are watching as the jet streak will be centered over the great lakes region tomorrow afternoon allowing for breezy conditions ahead of the storms. We are also watching the presence of shortwave impulses to drive thunderstorms in the area. At the surface, a low pressure system which is moving northeast will sweep a cold front in from the northwest where we will most likely watch the storms track along.

Timing for the severe weather looks to range from 3 PM to 10 PM on Thursday with some chances for more non-severe showers and storms through Midnight. Impacts to look out for include gusty winds up to 60mph, possible hail up to an inch in diameter, and we cannot rule out the possible tornado chance.

Tomorrow afternoon will be best to stay indoors or stay weather aware. Safest places to be during severe weather are a basement, if one is available, or an enclosed space where there are no surrounding windows.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

