LANSING, Mich. — We are tracking an active weather pattern this week that could bring us our first snowfall of the season. We are watching as an upper level low pressure system will advance into the northern part of the lower peninsula Wednesday night. We will see our temperatures begin to cool with wind chills below freezing and gusts possibly exceeding 30 mph in the early evening hours.

See the full forecast below:

Tracking our First Snowfall in our Neighborhoods

Past 10 PM, we are expecting to see rain showers transition into snow showers. Heavier precipitation and snowfall rates look to trend more north of our neighborhoods where the center of low pressure lies. However, we will still be watching as snow makes its way into our neighborhoods during the overnight hours.

By daybreak, accumulations are looking light, with under and inch possible. When heading out on the roads, we could see some slush and small accumulation on grassy surfaces. However, it is best to stay weather aware and drive safely during winter weather.

The upper level low will start to trek southerly across Lake Michigan during the daytime hours on Thursday. As it treks south, a lot of the snowfall is looking to stay more off to the west of our neighborhoods. However, this track could still change and if it tracks south, but more inland, we could see snowfall last further into the daytime hours on Thursday.

We tend to see our first measurable snowfall in the month of November. You can see the past 6 years of first measurable snowfall in our neighborhoods below.

Fox 47 News First Measurable Snowfall 2023

Fox 47 News First Measurable Snowfall 2022

Fox 47 News First Measurable Snowfall 2021

Fox 47 News First Measurable Snowfall 2020

Fox 47 News First Measurable Snowfall 2019

Fox 47 News First Measurable Snowfall 2018

