Tornado season is here, a look back at some of the most notable tornadoes in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Tornado season is here, and I wanted to breakdown some of the most notable tornadoes that have hit mid-Michigan.

June is typically the month when tornadoes touch down more frequently in Michigan.

If a tornado warning has been issued in your area, the best places in your home to shelter are rooms on the first floor in the middle of your house that do not have windows.

Notable Tornadoes:



1917 - Springport: Nearly three dozen homes were destroyed, and two people were killed when a tornado struck in Jackson County.

1930 - Clinton County: A tornado moved across southern Clinton County from Eagle to north of Lansing. A farm home was destroyed.

1943 - Ingham and Shiawassee counties: A tornado left 10 people injured and a path of destruction over 20 miles long between the two counties. Around 250 buildings were destroyed, including 39 homes. Another tornado hit Lansing and Bath causing damage.

1996 - Lake Lansing: A tornado moved through open country east of Lake Lansing, and two more tornadoes hit Flint and Novi.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

