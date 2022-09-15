Tony M's hosting Chords Over Cancer event this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Tony M's, at 3420 South Creyts Road, is hosting a day of music with their Chords Over Cancer event Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at noon.

This event is free and is strictly donation based. All proceeds will go to the Herbert-Herman Cancer Foundation.

There will be over 12 local band and musicians playing throughout the day with the acoustic set beginning at noon and going until 5:30 p.m., which will be followed by the electric sets.

Artists on the line up include:



Acoustic:

Flip Side - noon Dale Dixon - 12:50 p.m. Tony and Kevin - 1:40 p.m. Colleen and Caballo Blanco - 2:30 p.m. Bryan Klinesteker and Dan Smith - 3:20 p.m. Mike and Brian (Doe & Dopey) - 4:10 p.m.

Electric:

Gimme Five - 5:30 p.m. Kriosby Conspiracy - 6:30 p.m. Tod and the Fat Cats - 7:30 p.m. Brethren - 8:30 p.m. TBD - 9:30 p.m. Frog and the Beeftones - 10:30 p.m.



