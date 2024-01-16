Tips to keep your energy bill low during Michigan's extreme cold

With cold winter temperatures here in Michigan, Consumers Energy is providing neighbors with ways to keep their energy bill low

Doing things like changing your furnace filter and evening adjusting your home's temperature by one degree can save you money

Consumers Energy says that if you have trouble keeping your heat on, to call 2-1-1 to be connected with free service from non-profits

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg. The temperatures in Michigan are hitting some extreme lows and while those temperatures continue to drop, consumers energy has some tips to make sure your bills hopefully do the same.

According to consumers energy, you should have your heating system tuned and inspected by a service professional. Poorly maintained systems can result in heat loss.

You should clean or replace your furnace filter often. If your furnace can maintain proper airflow it will use less energy.

Turn your thermostat down at night and use an extra blanket. Adjusting your home's temperature by even one degree can lower your heating bill by one to three percent.

Consumers also says to check that your attic, basement, garage and exterior doors are closed to prevent cold drafts from getting in and heat from getting out.

If you're experiencing hardship and need help keeping your heat on you can call 2 - 1 - 1. this free service connects Michiganders with non-profits to help with basic needs from energy bills to food and shelter.

