Three charged in Delhi Township car break-ins

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (WSYM) - Three teenagers have been charged after several neighbors reported car break-ins in Delhi Township earlier this month.

Police say the teenagers broke into cars in the early morning hours of July 11th in the area of 2400 N Aurelius Rd.

Police: Teens responsible for spike in car break-ins

Carl Johnson, 19, of Lansing, has been charged with multiple crimes:



Resisting and obstructing police

Breaking and entering

Four counts of malicious destruction of property

Assault and battery

Johnson is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m.

Additionally, two 16-year-olds have been charged with delinquency by petition.

One juvenile has been charged with:



Four counts of malicious destruction of property

Resisting and obstructing police

Breaking and entering

And the other juvenile has been charged with:

Four counts of malicious destruction of property

Resisting and obstructing police

Breaking and entering

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felonious assault

