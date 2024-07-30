Three charged in Delhi Township car break-ins

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (WSYM) - Three teenagers have been charged after several neighbors reported car break-ins in Delhi Township earlier this month.
Police say the teenagers broke into cars in the early morning hours of July 11th in the area of 2400 N Aurelius Rd.
Police: Teens responsible for spike in car break-ins
Carl Johnson, 19, of Lansing, has been charged with multiple crimes:
- Resisting and obstructing police
- Breaking and entering
- Four counts of malicious destruction of property
- Assault and battery
Johnson is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m.
Additionally, two 16-year-olds have been charged with delinquency by petition.
One juvenile has been charged with:
- Four counts of malicious destruction of property
- Resisting and obstructing police
- Breaking and entering
And the other juvenile has been charged with:
- Four counts of malicious destruction of property
- Resisting and obstructing police
- Breaking and entering
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Felonious assault
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.