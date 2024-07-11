A spike in car break ins across our neighborhoods; Local officials say it's teenagers

Police responded to a call for reports of multiple juveniles breaking into cars Thursday morning.

Captain Andrew Daenzer says these types of crimes are mostly committed by teenagers.

Video shows what appears to be the 2400 block of N Aurelius Rd. in Deli Township.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

More car break-ins in Ingham County. Two people have now been arrested for allegedly breaking into cars early Thursday morning, continuing a trend we're starting to see more of in our neighborhoods.

Early Thursday morning, police were called to the 2400 block of N Aurelius Road in Delhi Township for reports of car break-ins.

"Around 4:30, our deputies were dispatched," said Captain Andrew Daenzer.

"Our deputies got on the scene and were able to track two of them down."

The two suspects that were tracked down allegedly ran away. Deputies say a flare gun was also recovered.

"We apprehended both of the suspects," said Daenzer.

According to police, one suspect is a 16-year-old male from Holt, while the other is a 17-year-old male from Lansing.

Just last week we told you five cars were broken into at Holt's Senior Care and Rehab Center.

"Car break-ins, especially in the summer and the warmer months, tend to spike a little bit," said Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wriggelsworth.

Captain Daenzer believes this case is a good example of the overall issue.

"It's definitely teenagers; that's the group that we get that are doing these. School's out, there's not as much to do in the summer, and the weather is definitely favorable for this stuff," said Daenzer.

According to police, the investigation is now being turned over to the prosecutor's office. Police urge anyone with more information to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

