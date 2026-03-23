Thousands of neighbors celebrate sweet Michigan tradition at 51st annual Maple Syrup Festival

Thousands of neighbors came together at Fenner Nature Center to celebrate something sweet at the 51st edition of the Maple Syrup Festival.

Thousands of neighbors attended the 51st Maple Syrup Festival at Fenner Nature Center.

The weekend event featured outdoor activities and sweet treats like flapjacks and cotton candy.

The annual festival celebrates a centuries-old Michigan tradition of maple syrup.

WATCH: Thousands attend 51st Maple Syrup Festival at Fenner Nature Center

Thousands attend 51st Maple Syrup Festival at Fenner Nature Center

Visitors enjoyed a taste of a pure Michigan tradition, getting their syrup fix with flapjacks and flavored cotton candy while taking in the outdoor experience.

Education director Sam Ansaldi explained the tradition of maple syrup in the region.

“If you grew up in Michigan, maple syrup was something that you just grew up with. It has such a long history in this part of the world, dating back centuries. This is something that you just grew up with. And we sometimes take that for granted. A lot of people in the other parts of the world don’t get a chance to experience this,” Ansaldi said.

The annual festival wrapped up Sunday. Ansaldi told me thousands of neighbors attended throughout the weekend, continuing a local tradition that draws crowds year after year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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