Think you're hitting the Powerball jackpot? Here's a car to put on your purchase list

LANSING, Mich. — What would you do if your numbers for a billion dollar jackpot were read aloud? There are plenty of options, and I have one that I'm sure you've thought about.

"Top dollar billion dollar prize, I'd say an Audi R8," said Sales Manager of Motorcars of Lansing Simone Badawi.

Sitting at a whopping $150,000, the 610 horsepower Audi R8 is what Badawi says is the go-to if you're winning the billion dollars.

"You gotta buy something that stands out," said Badawi.

Badawi says that you can do a lot with that money, but buying a hypercar should be on the list.

"I mean buying just some mop-hop Mercedes or something that is just expensive, I mean this thing pops. And a billionaire, especially in Lansing, you want to pop," Badawi said.

And if you happen to win a smaller amount of cash, Badawi says that they still have all kinds of choices that will make you stand out.

"This is the place for sure to do it," said Badawi. "I mean we have so many cool cars, we get compliments on it all of the time. Best inventory in mid-Michigan, I would guarantee that."

And if you win the billion and one hypercar isn't enough, Badawi says that they can definitely get you multiple if needed.

