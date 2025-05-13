Suspicious death investigation in Mulliken

MULLIKEN, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, a suspicious death investigation is underway in Mulliken after a body was found this morning.

WATCH: Michigan State Police PIO Lt. Rene Gonzalez talks about death investigation in Mulliken

Michigan State Police PIO Lt. Rene Gonzalez talks about death investigation in Mulliken

Authorities tell us troopers from the Lansing post responded to a call around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

FOX 47

According to Michigan State Police, the body was found by the dumpster behind the Mulliken Roadhouse.

FOX 47

Investigators are treating it as a suspicious death while they are in the preliminary stages of gathering evidence.

We’ll be following this developing story and sharing more information as it becomes available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

