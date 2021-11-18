Store in Lansing Mall provides no-cost essentials to people in need

LANSING, Mich. — Shirley Carter-Powell set out to make a difference 22 years ago, starting the organization Against All Odds, which aimed to provide basic necessities to cancer patients.

This year, Carter-Powell opened Lillian's in Lansing Mall. This store provides support to not only cancer patients, but anyone in need.

"Lillian's is a store that helps the homeless, cancer survivors who are disabled, families in need," Carter-Powell said. "And what we do is help them with their essential things."

Those essentials include clothing for men, women and children, hygiene products, household items, children’s toys, and other miscellaneous items.

Carter-Powell said one of her major inspirations in helping others was her mother Lillian, the store's namesake.

"Having 10 kids, she always told us that no matter what, how much you got, there's someone that has less than you," Carter-Powell said. "So if you only help one person, then you have not lived your life in vain."

The store is open by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and for a limited time on Saturdays.

People making an appointment at Lillian's receive a form in which they write down a list of their needs.

If Lillian's does not have everything on someone's list when they visit, Carter-Powell said, that is not the end of the process.

"It's not completed and closed out until we fulfill everything that's on your list," Carter-Powell said.

Against All Odds relies on donations to stock Lillian's, but they also partner with Walmart 360, which allows them to have many never-before-used items.

Anyone interested in donating to Against All Odds can visit the organization's website, or contact Carter-Powell by phone at 517-303-1817 or by email at aaof99@yahoo.com.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

