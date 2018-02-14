Stockbridge schools closed due to threat of violence

Stockbridge Community Schools are closed Wednesday after receiving a threat of violence at the Junior / Senior high.

According to their Facebook page the threat is being reviewed and investigated by police.

Full statement available below:

"Our technology department received information regarding a threat of violence at the Junior/Senior High.

The information has been reviewed by police and is currently being investigated.

Out of precaution and time needed to investigate Stockbridge Community Schools will be closed on Wednesday February 14th. An update message will be sent out on Wednesday afternoon."