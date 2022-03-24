State suspends license of Sara’s Tot Spot childcare in Potterville, investigating complaints

POTTERVILLE, Mich. — The state has suspended the license of Sara’s Tot Spot, a family childcare home in Potterville, and is investigating recent complaints against the operation.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and Child Care Licensing Bureau received a complaint on Feb. 22 that “requires emergency action.”

The complaint alleged that an adult household member allegedly sexually abused a minor in 2019.

The Potterville Police Department reported in 2019 that the adult admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident.

During recent investigations, owner Sara Falsetta acknowledged that she knew of the incident, but allowed the adult to return to the home.

At the same time, no court order is in place that would prohibit the adult from returning the home.

This caused the department to suspend her license effective Wednesday last night. An administrative hearing will be scheduled.

Falsetta now needs to inform parents and guardians that she can no longer provide care.

