State police seize kilo of meth, hundeds of ecstacy and Oxycontin pills from Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police seized several pounds of drugs after conducting a search warrant at the Lansing home of a wanted federal fugitive on Tuesday.

Authorities said 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 130 Oxycontin pills and 540 ecstasy pills were recovered from a home in the 1900 block of West Malcolm X Boulevard. Police also seized $4,838 in cash and three guns, one of which was stolen.

The fugitive is a 44-year-old man from Vermontville wanted for federal indictment warrants for narcotics and weapons. He was not found.

A 26 year-old Lansing man was arrested at the scene on numerous charges.

