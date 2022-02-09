State police seize kilo of meth, hundeds of ecstacy and Oxycontin pills from Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police seized several pounds of drugs after conducting a search warrant at the Lansing home of a wanted federal fugitive on Tuesday.
Authorities said 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 130 Oxycontin pills and 540 ecstasy pills were recovered from a home in the 1900 block of West Malcolm X Boulevard. Police also seized $4,838 in cash and three guns, one of which was stolen.
The fugitive is a 44-year-old man from Vermontville wanted for federal indictment warrants for narcotics and weapons. He was not found.
A 26 year-old Lansing man was arrested at the scene on numerous charges.
