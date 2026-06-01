St. Johns family faces new commute for care after specialist leaves Lansing practice

Since 2022, St. Johns mom Carrie Ramirez has brought her daughter Mia to Lansing every other week to see a specialist. Mia lives with three chronic illnesses and relies on highly specialized care.

A St. Johns family says the specialist they depend on for care will leave her Lansing practice at the end of June.

A contractual non-compete prevents Dr. Erika Erlandson from continuing to practice in Lansing after her departure.

More than 400 patients, including children with complex chronic conditions, could face a gap in care.

WATCH: Lansing specialist departure leaves families scrambling for care

Lansing specialist departure leaves families scrambling for care

Last month, Ramirez says a letter arrived in the mail with news she never expected. Mia's physician, Dr. Erika Erlandson, will be leaving the practice at the end of June.

"Honestly, I cried when she first talked to us because she was the first one who had any clue how to help my daughter," Ramirez said. "Dr. Erlandson is the only one that can really take care of her."

Ramirez says Dr. Erlandson is the only specialist in the area who can manage Mia's baclofen pump. With no local alternative, the family plans to follow their doctor to her new practice in Grand Blanc.

But the new commute presents challenges for the family. Ramirez says Mia becomes fatigued after only 15 minutes into the car due to her conditions.

"Packing up all that medical stuff and planning a day to drive an hour and go to the PNR doctor, that can ruin the next couple of days because of fatigue," Ramirez said.

According to Dr. Erlandson, more than 400 patients receive care through the practice.

"And unfortunately, that takes away for my kiddo but also for a lot of kiddos in the area," Ramirez said.

I reached out to Dr. Erlandson Monday, who said that because of a contractual non-compete, she is unable to continue practicing in Lansing. She provided FOX 47 News with the following statement.

"I am deeply committed to the children of Mid-Michigan who live with chronic complex medical conditions and I'd be honored to continue caring for them. The most important thing is access to appropriate healthcare for these children given their complicated medical needs," Dr. Erlandson said.

I also reached out to MSU Healthcare, which employs Dr. Erlandson and contracts her services to Sparrow. A spokesperson said the organization does not comment on personnel matters.

In the meantime, Ramirez is preparing for a major change.

"This is a skillset, a doctor and a serious area where you need every resource you can find. And you don't want it an hour away," Ramirez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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