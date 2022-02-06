Sparrow welcomes federal medical personnel to help COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. — A federal team of medical personnel arrived at Sparrow Hospital on Saturday to assist with mid-Michigan's COVID-19 response.

The team of about 25 nurses, respiratory specialists and doctors will provide COVID care to patients. Local caregivers lined up Saturday morning to give a warm welcome to the new team.

“We have about four physicians on the team, around 14 to 17 nurses, two respiratory therapy techs along with the command," said James Dover Sparrow's president and CEO.

Members of the Department of Defense team come from all over the country and will continue assisting Sparrow for the next 30 days. The effort was spearheaded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

“The amount of burden that this hospital has experienced over the last 20 months is indescribable and we are hoping that we will be able to demonstrate just how much they’ve been able to help," said Dover. "In absence of having this help we would have to limit the services we could give to the community.”

Dover says he hopes to see their stay extended to help ease the pressure on local healthcare workers.

