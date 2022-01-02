Sparrow Hospital welcomes first baby of 2022

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Hospital welcomed Lansing's first baby of the new year early Saturday morning.

Dressed in festive colors and a big bow on her full head of hair, Sparrow's first baby is so little she doesn't even have a name yet.

"I have two different ones, Piper and Gianna," said Shamaria Roby, the little one's mother. "It was all of a sudden, I didn't expect to have her especially on New Year's."

But Roby's newest baby, the youngest of four additional siblings, was ready to make her appearance— nearly three weeks early. Despite the early arrival Roby says her family is delighted to meet the newest member.

"They're very excited, she's definitely a celebrity," Roby said.

When the time comes, the Robys will go home with a new car seat, a stuffed teddy bear, and other little gifts from Sparrow.

