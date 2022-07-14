LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System hosted its first graduation ceremony Thursday for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Development program.

According to a news release, 13 caregivers completed the program.

"National statistics show minorities are under-represented in health care leadership roles, and Sparrow is making strides to address the issue, knowing that our caregivers must reflect the community we serve," the release said. "It’s among several initiatives Sparrow has undertaken to increase the diversity of our caregivers and leaders, allowing us to learn and grow as an organization and respond to the needs of our patients."

The ceremony was held at the Sparrow Professional Building at 2:30 p.m.

