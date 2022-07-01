Some mid-Michigan hospitals say reproductive care will continue

LANSING, Mich. — In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, hospitals in mid-Michigan tell FOX 47 for the moment there are no changes to their reproductive care, which includes abortion care.

Michigan’s abortion laws are up in the air as the state waits for the Michigan Supreme Court to rule on an injunction that places a pause on the 1931 abortion ban. Here in mid-Michigan, Sparrow, McLaren and Henry Ford all tell me they will continue to provide abortion care.

“As medical professionals, we have pledged to provide comprehensive healthcare to our community, and aborting a pregnancy is sometimes part of the care we offer,” Henry Ford Health wrote in a statement.

McLaren Health Care noted in a statement that the Supreme Court decision, “could have a noticeable impact on patients, providers and health systems."

The health care provider said that McLaren’s hospitals “remain committed to providing accessible health care to the communities we’re privileged to serve.”

And here in Lansing, Sparrow Health System wrote that “the reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision will not impact any patient care at Sparrow Health System at this time. Safe access to care for all mothers-to-be continues to be available at all Sparrow Health System locations.”

