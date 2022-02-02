Snowstorm arrives in mid-Michigan: Here's what you need to know

LANSING, Mich. — The snowstorm in Michigan is in full swing and mid-Michigan residents could see up to 12 inches of snow until Thursday night.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor declared a snow emergency in the city until 7 p.m. Feb. 3. This means street parking, even in residential areas, is prohibited to allow plowing.

In Jackson, parking on streets is not allowed until 7 p.m. on Thursday, and in East Lansing until 6 a.m. on Friday.

"Michiganders are no stranger to big storms, and I know we can get through the next few days together," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan State Police are recommending several strategies to stay safe and warm. They recommend wearing protective gear, and avoiding overexertion when shoveling snow or pushing a car. Be sure to watch for signs of frostbite, which includes loss of feeling or pale appearance of fingers, toes, or the face, and signs of hypothermia, such as uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion.

It is further recommended to check heating units as damaged units can release carbon monoxide gas by making sure carbon monoxide detectors are working and have battery life.

"Staying home will keep you safe and will help emergency crews focus on improving road conditions and assisting those who need it," said Whitmer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is prepared to clear streets. "Normally, if we know a big storms coming we'll go through and we'll make sure all the trucks are in good shape as far as all the fluid levels...(and) we'll make sure they're good to go and if they're not we'll get them changed," said Kevin Baumgart, the Charlotte Highway Maintanance Supervisor at MDOT.

If you are taking public transportation, make sure to check Capital Area Transportation Authority's updated routes.

Several CATA routes are expected to be on detour today. According to its website, routes 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 22, 23, 24 and 26 will be on a snow detour.

To check updated routes and detours, visit https://www.cata.org/Routes-Schedules.

