Snow showers to spook on Halloween. Second storm system in sight?

LANSING, Mich. — Over a week ago we told you about snow on Halloween. As that holds true, we might already be setting our sights on yet another storm system as we head into early November.

First thing is first, on Halloween we will likely see snow flakes at some point in all of our neighborhoods. This is not something to be overly concerned by as any light accumulation that does occur will be on grassy surfaces. It will also likely melt shortly after it falls with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

My larger concern is cold temperatures, wind chill values, and an extra level of chill provided by some precipitation. Make sure to bundle up! Temperatures will likely fall to right around freezing by the time the kiddos sport the various costumes to gather delicious morsels in our neighborhoods. Wind speeds could be around 10mph which would cause wind chill values to be as cold as the middle 20s in spots. Add in a little bit of wetness from melting snowflakes, yeah, BRRRR!! Make sure you bundle up. No accumulation is expected on roads or sidewalks.

We will be setting our sights on another storm system that could arrive for the latter half of the weekend into Monday and Election Day Tuesday of next week. As of now it appears to be mainly rain with perhaps some wintry mix on the backside. However, this is still very far away and it's only something to be watched for now. I have attached the average of 50+ weather models that give us a 60-70% of precipitation across mid-Michigan. Again, mostly rain, nothing to be overly concerned about. There will likely be winds gusting over 40mph though! Stay tuned.

WSYM Probability of precipitation



