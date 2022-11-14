Slushy snow accumulation to be expected Tuesday, Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la! Coming off the heels of record high temperatures in the upper 70s, we are now talking about snow accumulations less than a week later. Ah, Michigan in November!

Snow showers will start to move in overnight with light to moderate bands moving south to north. Temperatures will briefly dip to around 30 then warm to 33 as the snow starts to fall by early Tuesday morning. Visibility might be reduced at times, but for the most part it shouldn't slow us down too much.

Snow will likely continue through mid-morning before mixing in with rain from the Interstate 94 corridor southward. Temperatures south of Jackson will likely near 40 degrees by the afternoon. However, Lansing will likely remain right about 34-35 degrees with all snow, no rain. Winds will be about 10-15 mph out of the east, but not high enough to blow the snow around. Especially since it's a heavy wet accumulation.

Snow will transition to more on /off in nature by the evening and overnight into Wednesday as the main energy from the storm system moves east. Some areas could get additional light accumulations.

All in all we are expected as slushy 1-2" with melting to the north of I-94. Areas south of 94 can expect a trace to 1" that will likely melt shortly after it falls.

Hold on tight though, more snow and cold is in the forecast for Thursday - Sunday. Check back for updates!

