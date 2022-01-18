She dreamed about opening a coffee shop in a Nashville storefront. Now she has.

NASHVILLE, Mich. — When a Nashville storefront went up for sale four years ago, Timara Wehr knew that it would be her coffee shop one day. Now it is.

On Saturday at 5 a.m., it was quiet at Cup of T, only one hour before the first customers would come through the door.

“Even though it’s stressful right now, it’s something that I have always wanted to do,” said Timara Wehr, 26-year-old owner of Cup of T.

Wehr has had this dream for years and could not believe it when the building became available.

“The original owners they had put it up for sale. And I was like, I know this is the building that I want. And so, I tried but things just didn't work out. The money four years ago was an issue,” Wehr said.

But she got another chance last year and took it.

Her customers have known her from church and from her role as a basketball coach at Maple Valley High School in Vermontville.

“We are all up early normally anyways, so we decided to come on up and check out some coffee and donuts and actually we get like four dozen donuts a week for opening service at church,” said customer Joe Bivens, who came in with his family shortly after 6 a.m.

Wehr is not only a business owner and a mom of two but also going to school to be a math teacher.

“What I'm excited about is just being in a small community giving back and just welcoming everyone with food and a good drink. And hopefully get the kids from the high school in here working and connected as well,” Wehr said.

Wehr’s dad owned a pizza restaurant and inspired her to open her own business.

“I was adopted, and I have eight siblings. So a very large family. My parents live around here, and adopted seven of the nine kids they had…I think because of them, and them giving and giving a lot to my family, it made me have a giving heart and I like to give back to my community,” she said.

The shop offers a variety coffees and baked goods.

“So, donuts, sheet cake, muffins and cinnamon rolls will always be on the menu. And then I will introduce something once a week and then it'll be that weekly dessert. The Italian soda is like one of my favorite things. So, it's like syrup with sparkling water, and then whipping cream and then whipped cream on top,” Wehr said.

Amy Abbott was the first customer at Cup of T. She came in two get coffee and some donuts to surprise her daughters back home.

“It’s always good to have more things stay in the community and local, and I love coffee, so anytime I can find a local place to support, I am willing to do so,” Abbott said.

Wehr went to Ferris Coffee & Nut in Grand Rapids for training. Now, she is using their coffee, which is roasted in Michigan.

“I went there, and I learned how to use the espresso machine correctly, learn how to make the lattes and stuff. They give training lessons, so probably like four months of just hardcore working for this,” Wehr said.

After creating the Cup of T logo herself she is planning on making sweatshirts and other merchandise available soon.

For updates visit the Cup of T Facebook or Instagram page.

