Sharon Emery launches new book on finding happiness through life's hardships

LANSING, Mich. — Sharon Emery has been through a lot in her life. So, she decided to grab all of those hardships by the pen and write a book about finding happiness through life's hard times and challenges.

"People who are struggling with whether the losses we suffer and the limits we can fix will come to any good, if there's any positive side to them," Emery said. "There is and I want folks to know that. Even though we endure some hard times, you can still be happy. Maybe not right away, but eventually."

John Schneider said his wife wrote this book to show how she found happiness after she lost her sister, their daughter Jessica and living with a disability.

“My wife Sharon has written a book called, It's Hard Being You, but she has been working on it for a long time and it's about her life, her disabilities with a stutter, plus some tragedies that she's gone through in her life,” said Schneider.

“The whole point of the book is that, you know, you can't always control what happens to you in life, but you have considerable control over how you react to it," Schneider said."So this book is sort of her way of responding to and reacting to the things that have happened to her life.”

Emery launched her book It's Hard Being You: A Primer on Being Happy Anyway on Sunday, Apr. 3 surrounded by friends, family and members of the community.

“I think Sharon has made so many friends and done so much networking over the years that she has so many people who are rooting for her and want the book to succeed, that the result was wonderful turnout,” Schneider said.

Proceeds from the book launch are going to the 'Jessica Emery Schneider Music Therapy Services Fund' through Michigan State University's School of Music. This fund provides music therapy scholarships and technology to all people regardless of ability.

“We decided to create this endowment fund for her and the portions of first of all the proceeds of today's book sales will go to fund the music camp here, that allows kids with disabilities to express themselves through music," said Schneider.

Emery's book is available in all of the local book stores and on Amazon.

