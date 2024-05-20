Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for much of Western Michigan

Fox 47 News

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued throughout much of western Michigan as well as our neighborhood counties Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson. The Watch has been issued through 10 PM this evening.

Multiple areas of convection are moving into western Michigan this evening which could bring severe impacts including gusty, damaging winds, as well as hail. A marginal risk for these given areas has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center where it is being monitored as an isolated storm event instead of an organized line of storms.

The storms will begin to weaken as we enter the evening hours and we lose daytime heating which enhances thunderstorm potential.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

