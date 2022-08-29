Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 p.m. for mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. for the FOX 47 News viewing area. A line of storms is currently moving across Lake Michigan to the east at 40 mph.

These storms are capable of producing straight line winds in excess of 60 mph. In addition to the wind threat, heavy rain, frequently lightning, and small hail are all possible.

The line of severe weather will be near the Lansing and Jackson areas around 4:40-4:50 p.m.

Now is the time to start gathering loose items in the yard and making your way indoors. It's important to stay away from windows in case wind or flying debris were to break them.

More storms are likely into the evening around 8 p.m. for the southern part of the FOX47 viewing area - specifically Hillsdale.

Then, we'll be in the clear for the night with gorgeous weather coming Tuesday.

