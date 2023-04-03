Severe storms possible Wednesday across mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Spring has definitely sprung across Michigan as storm systems bring rounds of severe weather through the state. Our next chance is late Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

As of Monday evening, a smaller cluster of storms with potential to be severe is expected to move through the northwestern part of the FOX 47 viewing area after sunset Tuesday evening. This round could producer high winds and some large hail.

Wednesday we'll see a line form to our west that will march eastward through the day. This line will bring the chances for everything from high winds and hail to the isolated potential for a tornado. As of Monday evening, the line appears to be forming around Grand Rapids in the mid-morning hours and moving east into the Lansing area between 10a-2p. This includes Jackson and Hillsdale as well. The line will be classic north/south oriented racing east. Once it passes the severe weather threat will be over though some isolated showers could remain.

Due to the timing of the storms, it's important to have a severe weather plan in place for your family. Many will be separated between work and school that day - have a way to communicate.

Please check back for further updates as Wednesday gets closer.

