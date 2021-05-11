Sentenced to life in prison as a teenager, Calvin Wilson will be paroled in July

LANSING, Mich. — In prison for 23 years after murdering a man during an armed robbery, Calvin Wilson, Ingham County's last juvenile lifer, has been granted parole on July 1.

Wilson was initially sentenced to life in prison at 17 for murdering a man during an armed robbery in Lansing.

He and a friend robbed the One Stop Party Store in Lansing on Oct. 13, 1997. During the robbery, Wilson shot and killed the store clerk, Samaan Samarra.

Over the past decade, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued several rulings pushing back against harsh punishments for crimes committed by juveniles, taking into account research that shows teenagers' brains are simply different from adult brains

John Dewane, Ingham County chief assistant prosecutor, said Wilson was resentenced on March 21, 2018, to decrease his sentence because he was a minor at the time of the robbery.

As of right now, Wilson is being held in the Muskegon Correctional Facility. He is set for release on July 1.

