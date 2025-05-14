Second measles case in Ingham County confirmed to be false positive

LANSING, Mich. — Some of our neighbors can breathe a little easier, as the second measles case reported in Ingham County turned out to be a false positive, that’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The State Health Department and the Ingham County Health Department have received new test results showing the original positive result in the child’s initial sample was due to a recent measles vaccination, not from a contagious measles infection.

Health officials say this type of detection is not considered an infection and cannot spread to others as the measles vaccine is made of live, attenuated (weakened) virus, which is not contagious.

“When we test for measles, the first test is very sensitive and can pick up both real infections and traces of the vaccine virus,” said Dr. Nike Shoyinka, Medical Health Officer for Ingham County. “Further testing showed the symptoms were likely from an unrelated illness and the positive test result was due to a recent vaccination, not a case of measles.”

ICHD says the child had been exposed to a confirmed case of measles and monitoring by the health department identified general respiratory symptoms triggering a test for measles infection. This test was positive, requiring the need for public health follow-up including additional monitoring and public notification. However, additional testing by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) -supported regional public health reference lab confirmed that the initial positive result was due to the child’s earlier vaccination.

