Schor recommends Sosebee to be next police chief

Posted at 10:51 AM, Dec 14, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor wants Ellery Sosebee to be the city’s next police chief.

Sosebee took over as interim chief of the police department in July, after Chief Daryl Green resigned to take a position with the Michigan State University Police Department.

Sosebee has been with the Lansing Police Department since 2002. He was a police officer for 10 years before being promoted to sergeant and then to lieutenant.

Schor made the announcement on Monday. His recommendation needs the approval by Lansing’s Board of Police Commissioners.

