Safety concerns arise for UAW picketers in Delta Township

This week marks week 3 of the strike against the UAW and the big 3 automakers

Safety concerns have arised for picketers outside the Lansing redistribution center following drivers speeding dangerously close to employees

Local 602 has made the decision to pull their workers for the Lansing redistribution center following this instance

UAW employees are looking to the community and officials to provide safety

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On cam- It's week two of the strike for UAW workers at the Lansing Redistribution center.... And here on the frontlines, the energy is still high but safety has become a concern..

"Just like last Thursday we had a truck not hit the brake and try to speed through and almost hit one of ours guys where the president had to get involved with the plant security team"

A close call that is not unfamiliar to UAW workers on the picket lines..

In 2019... During the last UAW strike 5 people lost their lives.... 2 from health issues and 3 from being hit by a vehicle.

"In fact that's why we wear red on Wednesdays because the red signifies all the members that died on the strike lines"

And now.. Concerns are coming again...

"This violence has been happening on our strike lines across the nation and this is a new time were in where more people do want to commit harm"

That violence has led to action..

Union leaders at the Delta Township plant have reassigned their members away from this Lansing Redistribution center in order to protect them..

And leaders at the redistribution site are understanding of this decision

"Unfortunately for 1753 we have to strike in these conditions and we don't have that choice but if I was 602 leadership I would make the same decision"

Later in the week local 1753 will hold a series of meetings to educate members of the recent dangers of picketing but in the mean time.... They're still on the front lines and asking the community to slow down

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

