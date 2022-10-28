Rivalry forecast: Michigan vs. Michigan State gameday weather

LANSING, Mich. — Can Michigan State win the rivalry against the University of Michigan for a third year in a row? Thankfully, only nice weather is going to help either team out.

As the Spartans take on the Wolverines, we'll be tracking some exceptional weather. Your typical late October chill will be in the air as temperatures cool during the game.

Saturday is going to being us some really great weather as we round out the final week in October. Expect tons of sunshine through the day with highs in the lower 60s. The best part is winds will be light! If you have plans to drive to Ann Arbor to watch the game in person at the Big House, just grab the shades, a sweatshirt and a beanie. Being a night game, it'll cool off sharply after sunset.

For tailgate or cooking up those football snacks for a watch party, we'll have sunshine and temperatures around 60 degrees.

WSYM Tailgate weather

Sunset is at 6:34 p.m. After that it'll start to cool quickly! This is when the sweatshirt and hat will come in clutch. Thankfully winds will be calm to about 5mph. That means wind chill won't be too much of a factor at all. Skies being clear is a good thing also, except it means we can cool very quickly after sunset. We'll already be in the 40s by kick-off.

WSYM Kick off weather



Crowded stands will likely help keep everyone just a tad warmer. It'll still be rather chilly though. Let's hope for an action packed game to keep adrenaline flowing! By half time we'll be in the middle if not lower 40s. For the end of the game we could be a cool as 39 degrees. Have fun and be safe!

WSYM Halftime weather



