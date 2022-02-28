Ribbon cutting ceremony held at McLaren's new $600M health care campus

LANSING, Mich. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday to celebrate the opening of McLaren Greater Lansing's new health care campus.

Leaders from McLaren, Michigan State University, Karmanos Cancer Institue, elected officials, staff, and community members gathered in the lobby of the seven-story hospital to celebrate a new beginning.

The $600 million health care campus is set to open up in different stages over the next couple of weeks. Today they began treating their first patients for the outpatient care center and the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

The outpatient care center includes a comprehensive heart and vascular institute with cath lab access, a training center for graduate medical education, and endoscopy services. The cancer center is 46,000 square-feet and is a collaboration between McLaren Greater Lansing and Karmanos Cancer Institute. It is also in partnership with MSU Health Care.

It is home to the latest radiation oncology technology, chemotherapy and infusion services, and medical and surgical oncology clinicians.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in McLaren and MSU's history of collaborating on caring for the communities we serve. advancing our research and training in the next generation of caregivers to serve our patients in Mid Michigan, and now beyond," said President and CEO of McLaren Health Care Phil Incarnati. "The legacy of our hospitals in Lansing dates back more than a century. Now it's time to look forward, to move forward as to what we McLaren, our independent physician partners, and Michigan State University can accomplish together over the next 100 years."

The 240-bed hospital is also a Level 3 trauma center, with a primary stroke center designation.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was also in attendance. He says he loves being able to be a part of projects like this and being able to announce new things and growth in the city.

"It's gonna have just tremendous impacts right here in the southeast part of the City of Lansing and for the whole region," said Mayor Andy Schor. "This is part of the momentum that we're seeing here in Lansing again, we have the GM plant, we have a Performing Art Center we have in the Southwest, the new facility with the old Malcolm X school and now we've got a $600 million healthcare campus right here in southeast Lansing that's going to serve Lansing. It's going to serve the region. It's going to serve mid-Michigan; just tremendously exciting."

The new hospital and emergency department is set to open its doors on Mar. 6.

