Reward offered for information on cat found abused, mutilated

The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever abused and mutilated a cat.

The humane society says the cat, Stanley, was turned into the MHS Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland, Michigan Thursday. Two teens reportedly found him in their backyard in Redford with duct tape around his legs, cuts to his tail and his ears had been cut off.

The MHS veterinary team determined his wounds were human inflicted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan Humane Society.