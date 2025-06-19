'Near miss' before fatal Potterville High School construction incident: MIOSHA

POTTERVILLE, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said an initial report showed there was a "near miss" before the Potterville High School construction incident that killed a 27-year-old.

According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) website, unsecured steel trusses fell several hours before the deadly incident, with one truss striking an aerial lift where two employees were working.

The fatal incident occurred when the same workers later attempted to reinforce the trusses from an aerial lift.

Several unsecured trusses collapsed, striking both workers and trapping them in the lift.

Emergency crews from Eaton County, Benton Township and Windsor Charter Township responded to the scene and successfully rescued the trapped workers, who were transported to a local hospital.

One of the injured workers later died from their injuries.

Clark Construction Company confirmed the workers were employees of Eagle Enterprises and were part of a team working on a gymnasium addition project at the high school.

Clark Construction, which is serving as the Construction Manager for the project, stated they are fully cooperating with authorities and MIOSHA as the investigation continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

