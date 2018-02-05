Report: Lions to name Matt Patricia as head coach this week

We knew New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia wouldn't officially be announced as the next coach of the Detroit Lions until after Super Bowl LII.

Well now, we have an idea as to when the Lions are expected to welcome Patricia to Detroit following the Pats 41-33 loss Sunday night to the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the hiring of Patricia would be announced midweek.

The Lions have been searching for a coach since firing Jim Caldwell, after Detroit finished 9-7 in 2017.