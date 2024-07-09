Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to Bring Flood Concerns to our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Hurricane Beryl broke records in the Atlantic as the Earliest Issued Category 5 Hurricane. We are watching the Remnants of this Hurricane approach our neighborhoods Tuesday evening. Main impacts we are watching for are possible flooding and gusty winds.

The Above image shows all of our neighborhoods minus Hillsdale County under a Flood Watch that will go in effect at 11 PM Tuesday evening and set to expire 8 PM on Wednesday evening.

Flooding concerns will continue through the overnight hours and it is best to stay weather aware as this heavy rain will continue through tomorrow morning with rain lingering through the afternoon hours as well.

Fox 47 News Flooding: What to Know

Out on our streets, it is also best to be aware of our drains to make sure they aren't cluttered to better hinder flooding on streets.

Fox 47 News Keep the Drains Clean

We are watching for larger precipitation totals in our northern neighborhoods including Lansing as well as Eaton County which also has the most elevated soil moisture values compared to all of our other neighborhoods. These values aren't extremely high, but with the first band of showers and storms that moved through during the 4 PM hour on Friday, we could see some higher localized values and flood potential in that given county.

Fox 47 News Rainfall Potential

These values include the entire period from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. These values could change depending on the strength of the second band of strong precip rates with the first band that moved through Tuesday afternoon/evening.

We will mainly watch the Sycamore Creek near Holt and the Grand River in Jackson as they are expected to reach near flood stage and could potentially meet flood stage.

Check out our Most Recent Forecast Below

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl Bringing Flood Concerns

