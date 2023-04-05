Red Cedar River under flood warning until Sunday, water covering MSU roads

LANSING, Mich. — A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Red Cedar River, which measured at 7.2 feet high Wednesday morning. The warning will stay in effect until late Sunday morning.

The river is considered to be flooding at 7 feet high, and the warning said the river is expected to rise to 7.7 feet by early Friday morning.

If the river reaches 8 feet, Michigan State University athletic fields can expect some minor flooding.

The MSU baseball and softball teams were expected to play Wednesday, but both those home games were canceled due to flood projections. Those games will be rescheduled.

MSU also closed two parking lots Wednesday afternoon due to flooding, lots 62 and 67. The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety also sent out a weather advisory saying that "water is beginning to pool and cover some roads on campus."

