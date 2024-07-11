Record Setting Rain and Flooding Following the Remnants of Hurricane Beryl

LANSING, Mich. — Records have been set in our neighborhoods following the heavy rain and flooding due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The former Hurricane broke records itself as the earliest issued Category 5 Hurricane in the Atlantic since Hurricane Emily in 2005.

Above we have a decent look at the track of the heaviest rain where we saw areas in the state of Michigan that had greater than half an inch per hour precipitation rates. Some localized areas in the state saw totals range from 4-6 inches which is interestingly 15% of Michigan's total rainfall for the entire year

These heavy downpours brought on flooding in neighborhoods such as East Lansing, and Jackson and really brought much of its rainfall to neighborhoods along the I-94 corridor.

Heavy Rain began Tuesday evening and continued into the overnight hours where we were still monitoring heavy rain in the mid morning hours of Wednesday. Flooding in low lying areas as well as in rivers expanded into Wednesday morning where we are still watching for cleanup and water recession in our rivers.

WATCH: This video was captured by senior reporter, Danny Valle near Burcham and Abbot Roads in East Lansing:

The Grand River in Jackson met its Crest this morning at 11:45 AM with a Moderate Flood Risk standing at 15.12 feet. This valued is tied for the 3rd highest crest met at this point compared to the two highest values met in 1968 and 1995.

Another record was met, in Lansing, Wednesday evening for total precipitation observed at the Lansing airport for the given day. As of 5 PM, 1.95 inches of rain fell in comparison to the 1.41 inches that fell in the year 2020.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network Haslett Station also broke a record for total 24hr precipitation. 5.45 inches of precipitation was observed compared to the 5.4 inches from 2021.

The heavy rain has moved out and flooding concerns have diminished, but we are still watching the Grand River in Jackson, Sycamore Creek near Holt, Red Cedar River in East Lansing, and the Looking Glass River in Eagle for water level recession.

Below you can watch our most recent forecast concerning the flooding.

