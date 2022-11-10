Record breaking snow to record breaking warmth, wild November weather in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures within striking distance of a record high 77 degrees made for an incredible November day in mid-Michigan.. And while Thursday's record was set only two years ago -- it's not very common.

If we go back one more year to 2019, things were way different.

You might remember the Veteran's Day snow storm that dropped over a foot of snow on parts of the Fox47 viewing area.

Roads were a mess and while Lansing technically was spared the worst of the storm -- the city had a record 5 point 6 inches for the day.

Jackson was buried in 8 to 11 inches of snow and Pulaski had a whopping 13 point 4 inches of fresh powder.

All that snow allowed temperatures to plummet into the single digits in the nights after with wind chills far below zero.

The west side of the state was buried in Lake effect with nearly three feet reported at sleeping bear dunes.

