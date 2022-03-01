Watch
Quality Dairy will sell over 10,000 paczki today, here's a look inside the factory that makes them

Andrew Redick
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 08:20:16-05

LANSING, Mich. — Starting at 6 a.m. on Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, Quality Dairy in mid-Michigan will sell over 10,000 paczki.

The company has been making the sugary delights since 1988 and this year they're adding two new flavors to their line up, key lime pie and death by chocolate! Giving consumers a total of 14 paczki flavors to choose from.

The paczki can be purchased at a Quality Dairy store or delivered using VROOM Delivery.

Click on the video above to go inside the factory that will be making 10's of thousands of paczki Tuesday.

