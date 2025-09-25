Portland High School to honor students who died by suicide at homecoming game

Portland High School's football game this Friday is about more than just school spirit and touchdowns. The homecoming game will carry a special message of suicide awareness, honoring two young lives lost to suicide.

I visited Portland High School's football stadium, where the community is preparing for a homecoming game with special significance. While the field was quiet during my visit, it will transform Friday night into a space for both celebration and remembrance.

Theresa Getchell wears orange for a deeply personal reason.

"When Austin passed, the sunrise, the sunset, things that were orange really reminded us of him," Getchell said.

Her son Austin died by suicide at age 16 in 2022. Now, his former high school is honoring him during their homecoming game as part of Suicide Awareness Month.

"When we know better, we do better. So it's really important that we educate our communities, our students, about a lot of things around suicide," Getchell said.

The Portland community is also celebrating the life of sophomore Kaylie Lightner, who died by suicide last September.

"There's gonna be so many people here, so what better way to make an impact when so many people are gonna be here, between two communities that felt our pain last year," Victoria Lightner, Kaylie's mother, said.

Both mothers emphasized the importance of suicide awareness and education in their communities.

"If there's anybody else struggling with those thoughts, it's to instill into them that their life matters as well. And if we can make a change because of the loss of her, then we can find purpose in this pain," Lightner said.

If you are in need of mental health assistance, you can text or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

